Native Hawaiian students on UH Community Colleges’ transformative power

Cathryn Krueger found her passion at Hawaiʻi Community College.

“When I took my first agriculture class, everything in my life changed,” said Krueger, who is Native Hawaiian. “I just fell in love with being in agriculture and working with the land.”

Her transformational story is part of a University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges video series featuring Native Hawaiian students—highlighting their achievements and experiences across seven campuses.

“It felt like I found hope in me and in my future,” said Hiʻilani Cremer, who is studying liberal arts at Kauaʻi CC.

The students exemplify excellence in education while embracing Native Hawaiian values, traditions and knowledge. Through these powerful narratives, the UH Community Colleges showcase how scholarship, service and cultural identity intersect to create meaningful opportunities for Native Hawaiian students.

“Our strategic plan is clear—Native Hawaiian student success is central to our vision,” said Della Teraoka, interim vice president for UH Community Colleges. “These videos are a reflection of our commitment to ensuring that our students not only succeed, but also feel supported and empowered in their educational journeys.”

As part of its mission to serve as an Indigenous-serving and Indigenous-centered institution, the UH Community Colleges are dedicated to fostering an environment where Native Hawaiians students will thrive.

“Everyone wants everyone to succeed. So having people that are building you up and are excited to build you up—game changer!” said Kapiʻolani CC respiratory care student Melanie Camat.

ʻAleʻa Kimokeo, who is studying sustainable science management at UH Maui College, said, “[The UH Community Colleges] will give you the support to be able to find yourself and your pikoʻu, your purpose, not just for yourself, but also for Hawaiʻi.”

The full video series is available on UH Community Colleges’ website.

*This story originally appeared in University of Hawai'i News on February12, 2025.