Lahaina wildfire scholarship helps Hawaiʻi CC graduate build future in diesel mechanics

For most of his life, Troy Branco-Liu never imagined leaving Lahaina. But after the Maui wildfire upended his community and a University of Hawaiʻi scholarship opened a door he never expected, the Lahainaluna graduate found himself starting over at Hawaiʻi Community College on Hawaiʻi Island — pursuing an education that would ultimately change the course of his future.

“When I was in high school, I didn’t think about leaving,” Branco-Liu said. “I love the place I come from. I’m all about Lahaina. That’s always going to be home to me.”

Now graduating from Hawaiʻi CC’s Diesel Mechanics program, Branco-Liu says the experience helped him discover new opportunities while strengthening his desire to one day bring his skills back home to help his community rebuild.

Following the August 2023 wildfire that devastated Lahaina, the University of Hawaiʻi announced scholarships for every Lahainaluna High School senior in the Class of 2024 to attend any UH campus. The initiative, championed by then-UH President David Lassner, was later expanded to cover two years at UH community colleges and four years at UH universities.

For Branco-Liu, the scholarship made college possible during a time of uncertainty for many Lahaina families displaced by the fire. And as a first-generation college student, he said the opportunity helped him envision a future he had never seriously considered before.

“The scholarship was life-changing,” Branco-Liu said. “It gave me the chance to come here, get my education and do something better for my future.”

Originally, he planned to enter the workforce immediately after high school.

“At first I wanted to work right away because I wanted to make money,” he said. “But then I started thinking more about my future and decided college would help me get further.”

After researching programs through the UH system website, he chose Hawaiʻi CC’s Diesel Mechanics program, drawn to its hands-on learning environment and his longtime interest in mechanics. Branco-Liu said one of the biggest influences during his time at Hawaiʻi CC was the encouragement he received from instructors and classmates within the close-knit diesel cohort, especially instructor Mitchell Soares.

“He really cared about us. He wanted you to succeed,” Branco-Liu said.

Now preparing to return home with a mechanic job already lined up and a baby boy on the way, Branco-Liu says graduating from Hawaiʻi CC represents something bigger than himself.

“I’m the first person in my family to graduate from college,” he said. “Hawaiʻi CC gave me the opportunity to prove to myself that I could do more and build a better future.”