JCCIH Presents $10,000 Check to Hawai‘i Community College’s Culinary Program

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawai‘i (JCCIH) presented a check for $10,000 to Hawai‘i Community College on Thursday in support of the college’s Culinary Arts Program. The donation, raised through the annual “A Taste of Hilo” fundraiser, will provide scholarships and program funding for culinary students. This year, 20 students received scholarships through the initiative.

“With heartfelt gratitude, we extend our deepest mahalo to JCCIH for over 25 years of unwavering support,” says Chancellor Susan Kazama. “The scholarship support from JCCIH allows our students to pursue their education with fewer financial barriers and empowers our students to focus on their learning. This partnership fosters future leaders that will serve our Hawai‘i community for years to come.”

As part of the presentation, JCCIH representatives got a chance to experience the talents of Hawai‘i CC’s second-year culinary students with lunch at the college’s Bamboo Hale restaurant. Marielle Acupan, a recipient of a scholarship from JCCIH, will graduate this Spring. “When I started college, I was worried about the financial burden on my parents,” says Acupan. “This scholarship lightened that load and reminded me that others believe in me too.”

JCCIH has donated more than $200,000 to Hawai‘i CC over the past 25 years through “A Taste of Hilo,” benefiting students in culinary and other trade programs. Culinary students contribute to the fundraiser each year by preparing and serving food at the event, gaining valuable experience in the process.

"We are deeply honored to continue our longstanding partnership with Hawai‘i Community College,” said JCCIH president Ka‘iu Kimura. “For more than two decades, the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawai‘i has been committed to empowering students with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed. Together, we are investing in the future of our community and nurturing the next generation of culinary leaders."