JCCIH Donates $15k to Hawai‘i Community College

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawaii (JCCIH) has donated $15,000 to Hawai’i Community College (Hawai‘i CC) using the proceeds from the 23rd annual “A Taste of Hilo” online silent auction that took place in the fall of 2021.

The donation was celebrated at a luncheon and check signing ceremony in March at Hawai‘i CC’s Bamboo Hale restaurant where Culinary Arts students prepared and served a three-course meal.

The donation represents a continuation of JCCIH’s long standing support for Hawai‘i CC; the organization has donated nearly $200,000 since the event was founded in 1998.

“We can’t say enough about this continued partnership with JCCIH,” said Hawai‘i CC Chancellor Rachel Solemsaas. “JCCIH’s generosity supports students as they pursue their higher education and career dreams, which ultimately benefits the students as individuals and the entire Hawai‘i Island community.”

For the past two years, JCCIH and the Taste of Hilo Committee have pivoted as a result of COVID-19 and presented an online auction instead of the traditional in-person event.