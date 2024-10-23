Inter-Island Solar Supply Supports Renewable Energy Education with Generous Donation

In a move to enhance renewable energy education, Inter-Island Solar Supply — Hawaiʻi’s oldest and largest wholesaler of renewable energy equipment — donated thousands of dollars in inverters last week to Hawaiʻi Community College’s Electrical Installation and Maintenance Technology program (EIMT). This donation will help familiarize students with real-world equipment commonly installed in the clean energy industry around the state.

“On behalf of the faculty at Hawai'i Community College, we are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from Inter-Island Solar Supply to our program,” said EIMT faculty member Renee Dela Cruz. “This contribution enhances our curriculum and provides our students hands-on experience in cutting-edge renewable energy technologies. By integrating solar inverter training into our program, we are equipping our students with essential skills that are increasingly in-demand in today’s job market. This initiative will empower them to become leaders in sustainable energy practices, helping to drive our local economy and environmental initiatives forward.”

The EIMT program prepares students for employment with electrical appliance shops, utility companies, and electrical construction and maintenance companies.

“The Hawaii Community College Electrical Installation and Maintenance Technology program was a key stepping stone in advancing my career,” said Dason Fujimoto, Inter-Island Solar Supply’s IT Systems Project Manager. “I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with Inter-Island Solar Supply to give back to this program and help foster the next generation of future industry leaders.”

Electricians specializing in clean energy installations like solar and storage are in high demand throughout Hawaiʻi. The state’s solar industry directly employs over 2,300 people and has invested over $4.8 billion in solar and storage, installing over 2,000 megawatts and powering over half a million homes.

“Inter-Island Solar Supply is in the business of revolutionizing energy solutions, and that work starts with making sure our local electricians have every tool at their disposal,” said Brian Gold, President of Inter-Island Solar Supply. “I’m thrilled our company is able to donate solar systems so that the Hawaiʻi’s future electricians have a chance to train on real equipment, right in the classroom.”