Hundreds Turn Out for Hawai‘i CC Day to Celebrate Cars, Careers and Community

HILO, HAWAI‘I – April 14, 2025 — Nearly 400 students, community members and families gathered at Hawai‘i Community College’s Manono campus this past Saturday, April 12, to celebrate the college’s Hawai‘i Community College Day — an annual event designed to spotlight academic programs, technical training, and workforce development opportunities on Hawai‘i Island.

One of the major highlights of the event was the ever-popular car show, hosted by the college’s auto body repair and painting program. This year’s show broke attendance records, drawing 70 to 80 classic beauties, tricked-out tuners, and modern marvels.

“This was the most cars we’ve ever had at the Hawai‘i CC Day car show,” said Colby Koreyasu, assistant professor in the auto body program. “We also introduced some exciting new contests this year, including a car limbo, loudest SPL (sound pressure level) competition, and an articulation ramp for four-wheel drive vehicles. It’s really great to see generations of car enthusiasts—as well as past and present students—come out and support our program.”

Throughout the day, visitors explored hands-on exhibits, program demonstrations, and a career fair featuring local employers and workforce partners. Faculty and staff were on-site to answer questions about admissions, financial aid, and program pathways, offering prospective students a deeper understanding of how Hawai‘i CC can support their educational and career goals.

“Hawai‘i CC Day is about bringing people together,” said Hawai‘i CC Chancellor Susan Kazama. “It gives the community a chance to see what we offer—not just in terms of academics, but in real-world skills and career training. It’s a way to showcase our college, open up conversations, and convey how education at Hawai‘i CC is directly tied to opportunities for our island and our students.”

The event also featured an produce sale by the Agriculture Program, as well as a showcase of the Culinary Arts Program. “This year at Hawai‘i Community College Day, we proudly showcased our culinary arts students through live cooking demonstrations and highlighted our program by serving ‘ono dishes like misoyaki butterfish, chicken katsu, loco mocos, burgers, salads, sandwiches, desserts, and a variety of other short order items—all prepared by our talented students,” said Tori Hiro, culinary program lab manager. “These delicious items gave the community a real taste of what our program is all about.”

Hawai‘i Community College Day has become a signature event for the institution. Hawaii CC Day is about celebrating “kauhale,” — where everyone within the college “village” plays a role in supporting student learning and success. “Hawai‘i Community College Day is one of the moments during the school year when we come together as one kauhale to celebrate and showcase our programs,” said Hiro.

For more information about Hawaii CC’s Liberal Arts and Career and Technical Education programs, Visit hawaii.hawaii.edu.