How Hula Inspired a Dream: Chiemi Sasaki Finds Success at Hawai‘i Community College

When Chiemi Sasaki first visited Hilo, Hawaiʻi as a high school freshman on a short study trip from Japan, she never imagined it would shape her future. A single hula class at St. Joseph High School lit a spark in her—a passion for Hawaiian culture that would inspire her to return to Hilo and study abroad.

Years later, Sasaki enrolled in the Intensive English Program at Hawaiʻi Community College (Hawaiʻi CC), where she not only improved her English skills but also discovered she could pursue a degree in Hawaiian Studies with a focus on Hula. “English was my greatest challenge,” she said, but classes and tutoring sessions gave her the confidence to chase her goals.

College life brought its own lessons. “In Japan, I didn’t take school seriously,” Sasaki admitted. But studying subjects she loved changed her mindset. “I learned to do my best even in the classes I didn’t love, because they were a step toward what I wanted to do.”

Sasaki’s dedication paid off. She earned degrees in Hawaiian Studies, hula and Early Childhood Education at Hawai‘i CC and will soon transfer to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo as the first in her family to attend a four-year university.

Sasaki fondly recalls performing at Hawai‘i CC kīpaepae, creating parody videos with friends, and learning from mentors like Kumu Pele Kaio. “I want to mahalo Kumu Pele Kaio for introducing me to the hula world,” she said. “Through hula classes and working at I Ola Hāloa, I became a peer mentor and tutor. It helped me stay grounded, give back to the community, and connect with people who became friends and colleagues.”

To other international students, Sasaki offers this advice: “Build a community with people who share your passions. It will carry you through.”