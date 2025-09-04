Home to Lead: Dr. Jace Saplan Named Dean of Liberal Arts at Hawai‘i CC

For Dr. Jace Saplan, stepping into the role of dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Hawai‘i Community College feels less like a new beginning and more like a homecoming. Born and raised in Waiākea Uka, and a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i Campus, Saplan returns to Hilo with both global experience and a deep kuleana (responsibility) to the communities of Hawai‘i Island.

His career spans classrooms, performance groups and leadership roles nationwide. He most recently served as senior director of Identity and Belonging at Whitman College, and has also held faculty and administrative positions at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and across the country.

At Hawai‘i CC, Saplan will oversee the Liberal Arts and Sciences Division, the largest academic division of the college. These programs provide a strong foundation in writing, communication, mathematics, and the humanities while preparing students to transfer successfully to four-year universities. It also reflects Hawai‘i CC’s commitment to access and excellence—ensuring that higher education is both affordable and culturally grounded for Hawai‘i Island students.

Saplan says the role is about more than administration—it’s about shaping futures. “I was drawn to this role because it brings together knowledge, culture, and opportunity,” Saplan said. “The liberal arts and sciences help students to ideate their kuleana to ʻāina, self, and the community at large. In my role, I look forward to collaborating with our faculty to ensure that our students thrive.”

Chancellor Susan Kazama praised Saplan’s appointment, saying: “He brings not only a strong vision for academic excellence, but also a deep respect for our kauhale and the cultural values that ground our college. We look forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on our students, faculty, and community.”

Saplan’s first priority is building relationships across Hawai‘i CC’s collective of students, faculty, staff, and community. “I hope to strengthen our kauhale by creating spaces where we can work together toward a shared vision — one that combines academic excellence with the values of this place,” he said.

That shared vision includes supporting faculty innovation, uplifting student voices, and ensuring that Liberal Arts and Sciences programs remain relevant and meaningful. Saplan sees Hawai‘i CC as a place where students not only prepare for careers but also build lives grounded in service, creativity, and connection.

“This ʻāina and this community shaped who I am,” said Saplan. “My work now is a way of giving back to the place and people who gave me so much.”