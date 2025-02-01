Hawai‘i Community College’s TEAM Program Celebrates 25 Years of Conservation Education

Hawai‘i Community College’s Tropical Ecosystem and Agroforestry Management (TEAM) Program marks its 25th anniversary in 2025. As the only program of its kind in the University of Hawai‘i’s community college system, the TEAM program plays a vital role in training local students for careers in conservation and natural resource management in Hawai‘i.

“It’s kind of unusual to have a conservation/agroforestry program at the undergraduate level,” says Orlo Steele, associate professor and TEAM program director. “We are the only college here in Hawai‘i that trains undergraduates for doing conservation [work] after an Associate of Science degree, which is really amazing.”

The program, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, blends academics with hands-on training in agroforestry, forest surveying, silviculture (the growing and cultivation of trees), and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). Students gain experience using drones, field sampling tools, and traditional skills like compass navigation and plant identification. Hawaiian cultural knowledge is also integrated into forest management practices.

“I’m doing an internship right now with the Forest Service, and I’m walking into it hitting the ground running,” says second-year TEAM student, Michael Davis. “I know exactly what to do. There are a lot of spaces in Hawai‘i that haven’t been cared for in a long time, and it’s our responsibility to do something about it.”

Since its first graduating cohort in 2002, the TEAM program has produced over 120 alumni, many of whom now work with organizations such as the U.S. Forest Service, the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), and The Nature Conservancy. Several have pursued advanced degrees, further contributing to Hawai‘i’s conservation efforts.

An associate in science conservation track, in collaboration with the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and Kapi‘olani CC has been proposed. This initiative aims to help students transition into higher degree programs, expanding career opportunities in conservation and resource management across the islands.

“Our graduates have a positive impact on conservation policy and decision-making in Hawai‘i because they bring local knowledge and a deep understanding of our unique ecosystems,” Steele noted. “They’re not just conservationists; they’re ambassadors for Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural heritage.”

For more information about the TEAM program, contact Orlo Steele at (808) 934-2623 or via email at orlo@hawaii.edu.