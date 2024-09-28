Hawai‘i Community College Student Wins Prestigious Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship

HILO, HI (September 27, 2024) – Mary Christine Nguyen, a student at Hawai‘i Community College, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship, a recognition that highlights her academic excellence and leadership potential. Selected from nearly 1,500 applicants, Nguyen will receive a $1,000 scholarship in support of her educational pursuits.

As a second-year student in the Administration of Justice program at Hawai‘i CC with a 4.0 grade point average, Nguyen, 48, has demonstrated exceptional leadership on campus. She serves as president of the Hawai‘i CC chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, a nationwide honor society for two-year college students. She is also treasurer of the college's student government, treasurer of the Hawai‘i CC Administration of Justice club, and vice president of the Waiākea Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization. Nguyen plans to graduate Hawai‘i CC and transfer to UH- Hilo to continue her education and earn a four-year degree, after which she hopes to continue on to law school.

Nguyen's journey at Hawai‘i CC is one of perseverance and resilience. She balances being a student with the demands of being a single mother, caregiver, and someone living with an autoimmune disease. Reflecting on her experience, Nguyen says, "In going back to school at my age, there is a monumental period of sacrifice with a bigger goal to achieve. The setbacks are temporary, but can still be challenging. However, the benefits you will reap in the end will be well worth it."

The support she receives from the Hawai‘i Community College kauhale (village) has been a key part of her progress, says Nguyen. "I purposefully chose Hawai‘i CC so I could set myself up for success. I didn't want to be 'just a number.' I know I made the right choice because my professors and the people I've met here have been instrumental in helping me. They really care. The advice and mentorship I've received at Hawai‘i CC has made all the difference."

Nguyen left her full-time accounting job, taking a significant pay cut, to continue her education. "It's very difficult to go back to school when you have a family," she says. "But it's never too late to make changes in your life. There are a lot of resources out there, which allowed me to keep going. It might feel like it gets harder before it gets better, but the end result will outweigh any issues. I want to tell people: don't give up!"

Nguyen has also been the recipient of other prestigious scholarships, including the Alaka'ina Foundation UH Community Colleges Scholarship, Albert and Dorothy Shigekuni Scholarship and Hawai‘i MT Shimabukuro Scholarship. These scholarships, she says, have been crucial in helping her balance financial and family responsibilities while staying the course to achieve her educational goals.