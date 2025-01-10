Hawai‘i Community College Revitalizes Kō Education Center in Honoka‘a with New Facilities and Spring 2025 Course Offerings

Honoka‘a, Hawai'i – Hawai'i Community College is proud to unveil the newly renovated Kō Education Center (KōEC), which now boasts two additional classrooms, a certified science lab, and a remodeled instructional kitchen. Alongside these upgrades, the college announces a robust slate of courses for Spring 2025, designed to make education more accessible to the North Hawai'i community.

Revitalized Facilities to Serve Students and the Community

The $4 million renovations, which are six years in the making, include:

Certified Science Lab: With Biosafety Level 1 certification (and level 2 in the works,) this lab will host biology, chemistry, and microbiology courses, opening new opportunities for STEM students.

“We’re excited to bring these resources to North Hawai'i,” said Pele Kaio, point of contact for Kō Education Center. “This is more than an upgrade — it’s a commitment to our students and the broader community. The new facilities will empower students, support local organizations, and enhance educational accessibility.”

New Course Offerings for 2025

Kō Education Center is also revitalizing its academic programming, with courses available in person and via video conferencing including:

English: English 100 (Composition I) and English 102 (College Reading Skills) via video conferencing.

Hawaiian Studies: Hawaiian Studies 103 (Hawaiian Practices: 'Ohe Kāpala Designs and Printing) and Hawaiian Studies 270 (Hawaiian Mythology), offered in-person at Kō.

“If you’ve applied and been accepted to Hawai‘i CC already, you can still register for these courses,” said Carrie Mospens, Interim Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences for the college. “These upgrades and courses reflect our commitment to supporting local education and workforce development. We want to provide a space where students and community members feel supported and empowered. Our goal is to support the community by offering opportunities close to home and creating a sense of connection and accessibility for our students.”

The first day of instruction for the Spring 2025 semester is Monday, January 13. The last day to add/late-register for semester-length courses is January 21. To register for classes, call the Hawai‘i CC Information Center at (808) 934-2500. For more information about Kō Education Center (KōEC), call (808) 775-8890 or email koec@hawaii.edu.