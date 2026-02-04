Hawai‘i Community College receives seven-year reaffirmation of accreditation
Hawai‘i Community College has received the full seven-year reaffirmation of accreditation, recognizing the institution's ongoing commitment to academic quality, institutional effectiveness, and continuous improvement.
The reaffirmation reflects the collective efforts of faculty, staff, administrators, and students throughout the accreditation review process.
The results of the accreditation review are presented in the Peer Review Team Report and the Action Letter.