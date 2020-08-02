Hawai‘i Community College - Pālamanui Hosts Drive-Through Graduation for Class of 2020

Graduates of the Hawai‘i Community College - Pālamanui campus in Kona celebrated their achievements with a drive-through graduation ceremony on Saturday, August 1.

Graduates and their families drove up in cars one at a time in front of the Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui campus. Graduates were awarded their degrees by Interim Director of Hawai‘i CC - Pālamanui, Raynette “Kalei” Haleamau-Kam, and then moved their mortarboard tassels from right to left as a symbol of completing their degree. Families took videos and photos, waved signs, cheered and honked horns during the festive event.

>>>Flickr Album of Event

“There is nothing more rewarding than having the opportunity to congratulate and honor our students at graduation,” said Haleamau-Kam. “I personally know how that feels, and I want nothing more than for our college graduates to receive the recognition and honor they deserve. On behalf of the Hawai’i Community College administration, faculty and staff, we commend you for your resilience and perseverance through these challenging times.”

A total of 102 graduates earned associate degrees and certificates this year from the Hawai‘i CC - Pālamanui campus in Hawaiian Studies, Natural Science, Culinary Arts and other academic programs. But due to COVID-19, the in-person commencement ceremony that traditionally occurs in May was canceled. Thirty-two graduates participated in the drive-through event.

Among this year's graduates were four high school students from Kealakehe High School who earned their associate degrees through the early college program delivered by the college, which means they earned a college degree at the same time they earned their high school diploma. In addition, 12 local high school students graduated with their Hawaiʻi Lifestyles Academic Subject Certificates.

Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui is the Kona-based campus of Hawai‘i Community College, and part of the University of Hawai‘i system. Students earn associate degrees and certificates that prepare them to enter the workforce right after graduation or seamlessly transfer to University of Hawai‘i four-year campuses to earn bachelor’s degrees.

The campus also is home to the University Center, West Hawai‘i, which provides the local support for students who enroll in online and hybrid bachelor’s and graduate degrees at UH campuses.

There’s still time to apply for the fall 2020 semester. The deadline to apply to Hawai‘i Community College is August 10. To get started, visit the Hawai‘i Community College website at hawaii.hawaii.edu. There is no application fee for Hawai‘i residents.