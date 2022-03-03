Hawai‘i Community College offering new Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certificate

Hawai‘i Community College is pleased to announce a new certificate that will prepare graduates to be Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT).

The EMT Certificate of Competence will be offered starting in the Fall 2022 semester, though students can complete prerequisites online during the Summer 2022 session.

The EMT courses have previously been offered as part of the Fire Science Associate Degree program, but now students have the option of focusing on EMT training without enrolling in the Fires Science courses.

Jack Minassian, Associate Professor of Fire Science, said the certificate will ultimately create a safer community.

“Having as many personnel embedded in the community with the knowledge to provide emergency medical care until the ambulance arrives could make the difference between life or death,” said Minassian.

The EMT Certificate of Competence will be available at Hawai‘i Community College’s Hilo campus and at the Hawai‘i Community College – Pālamanui campus in Kona.

The EMT certificate will prepare students to take the National Registry EMT test for Certification. However, they will need additional hours for Licensure from the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Those additional hours will be provided at the Manono Campus in Hilo in partnership with Kapi‘olani Community College.

Four courses totaling 16.1 credits are required to earn the Certificate of Competence. The courses are:

English 100: Composition I

Health 125: Survey of Medical Terminology

Fire 250: Emergency Medical Technician

Fire 251: Emergency Medical Technician Practicum

To learn more about the EMT Certificate of Competence, contact Counselor Kenoa Dela Cruz at noa@hawaii.edu or 808-934-2658