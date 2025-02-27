Hawai‘i Community College Leads the Way with Sustainable Korean Natural Farming Methods

Hawai‘i Community College is making a lasting impact on sustainable agriculture in Hawai‘i through its pioneering use of Korean natural farming (KNF). Since 2016, the college’s agriculture program has trained students in KNF techniques, producing nearly 100 graduates, some of whom are now actively revitalizing Hawai‘i’s farmlands with environmentally friendly methods.

At the college’s Pana‘ewa farm lot, students in the Agriculture 250 Sustainable Crop Production class learn to apply KNF principles to cultivate crops such as ‘uala (sweet potatoes), pineapples, and kalo (taro) without synthetic fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides. This method harnesses Indigenous microorganisms and fermented plant-based biostimulants to enrich soil naturally—a crucial approach for restoring lands depleted by plantation-era farming.

“Korean Natural Farming is great for reviving unproductive soil, and we’ve seen remarkable results,” said Lew Nakamura, assistant professor of agriculture. “Students are often surprised by how easy and cost-effective it is to create these inputs. A little goes a long way, but patience is key—it can take several years to fully restore soil conditions.”

Students in Nakamura’s Agriculture 250 Sustainable Crop Production class gain hands-on experience making fermented plant juices from banana flowers, kukui leaves and ‘uala leaves. After about a week of fermentation, these natural fertilizers are combined with lactic acid bacteria and water to create beneficial microorganisms that restore soil health.

“Korean natural farming has impacted my understanding of sustainable farming here in Hawaiʻi,” said David Marquis, an agriculture student. “It has taught me ways to stay away from man-made chemicals, and use natural materials found locally.”

Nakamura said organic Korean farming techniques have been around for decades.

"I believe retired UH Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience animal extension agent Mike DuPont was the first to introduce KNF to Hawai‘i, and he inspired me to incorporate it into our program," he said.

The college also plans to implement KNF practices in future pig pens to promote sustainable livestock management. With graduates already applying KNF methods in the field, Hawai‘i CC is leading the way in equipping the next generation of farmers with sustainable, regenerative agriculture techniques.

