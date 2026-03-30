Hawai‘i Community College launches inaugural E ‘Imi Pono fundraiser focused on student success and community impact

HILO, HI (March 27, 2026) – Hawaiʻi Community College will bring together community members, alumni and partners for its first-ever E ʻImi Pono: A Celebration of Excellence fundraiser on April 18, highlighting the college’s role in supporting students and strengthening Hawaiʻi Island.

The event will run from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the I Ola Nō Ke Kino Dining Room (Building 382) on the Hawaiʻi CC Manono campus and is designed to highlight the breadth of programs that serve Hawaiʻi Island—from workforce training and career education to lifelong learning opportunities.

Guests will enjoy live performances from Hālana at 5:00 p.m. and Harold Kama Jr. at 6:30 p.m., along with a curated dining experience prepared by Hawaiʻi CC culinary students and faculty in collaboration with featured chef Ryan Brannigan of Hilo Benioff Medical Center.

Brannigan, whose career includes work in renowned kitchens such as Nobu and the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, will showcase a selection of signature offerings including A5 Kagoshima Wagyu striploin with local oyster and lions mane mushroom risotto, oysters on the half shell, and a “sushi bar” featuring Hokkaido uni, ikura zuke, spot prawn, blue crab, and more.

Hawaiʻi CC students will present their training through dishes that reflect Hawaiʻi’s diverse culinary traditions and locally sourced ingredients, including hamachi with ponzu, Korean pork lettuce wraps, along with house-made treats such as lilikoi butter tarts and mini malasadas. Many ingredients are sourced through the college’s agriculture program, demonstrating the hands-on, cross-disciplinary learning that defines Hawaiʻi CC programs.

“This inaugural event represents the very heart of Hawaiʻi Community College—our commitment to uplifting students, strengthening our island and creating pathways to success for all,” said Chancellor Susan Kazama. “E ʻImi Pono is more than a fundraiser; it’s a celebration that allows our community to come together in support of our students—their goals, their growth and their futures.”

Proceeds from E ʻImi Pono will directly support Hawaiʻi CC programs, including scholarships, equipment and supplies for career and technical education programs, expansion of workforce development and non-credit training opportunities, and resources that strengthen trade and professional pathways across the island.

“It’s an honor to be part of the very first E ʻImi Pono,” said Chef Ryan Brannigan. “Food brings people together, but what makes this event special is the impact Hawaiʻi Community College has across the island. From workforce training to career pathways, the college is shaping our community in ways many people don’t always see—and it’s meaningful to be part of that.”

Individual tickets are $150, and table sponsorships are available for $1,500 (six seats). Those unable to attend may make a 100% tax-deductible donation through the University of Hawaiʻi Foundation designated for Hawaiʻi Community College.

“This is just the beginning,” Kazama added. “We envision E ʻImi Pono becoming a signature event that brings our community together year after year in support of our students and their dreams.”

For more information, call (808) 934-2696. To purchase tickets, visit: https://eimipono26.eventbrite.com.