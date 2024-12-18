Hawaiʻi Community College culinary instructor, Shawn Sumiki, shares Thai salad recipe

The holiday season is here, and UH News is asking members of the University of Hawaiʻi ʻohana to share their favorite recipes. The hope is these recipes and the short stories that accompany them will give everyone some ideas for eats throughout the holidays along with some good feelings of the season.

Known for his outstanding work ethic, calm demeanor and generosity, Hawaiʻi Community College Culinary Instructor Shawn Sumiki has taught there since 2008 and is an alumnus of the program he now leads. Last year, he was among the recipients of the UH Board of Regents Medal for Excellence in Teaching.

In 2018, when many Hawaiʻi Island residents were displaced by the Kīlauea ash eruption and Puna lava flow, Sumiki was among the faculty, staff and students who jumped in to provide hundreds of people with three meals a day.

For the holiday season, Sumiki shared his recipe for a colorful, flavorful Thai salad.

“It’s a super-fast dish to prepare. It’s also very refreshing and healthy,” Sumiki said. “My family loves this dish during the holidays due to its fresh and vibrant flavors!”

Thai Salad

Yields ½ pan or a platter of salad

Ingredients

2 heads any hydroponic greens – chopped

2 cucumbers – cut into matchstick size

1 bunch cilantro

¼ red cabbage – cut thinly

2 bell peppers (1 red and 1 orange) – julienne

4 limes

2 packages rice noodles – cook rice noodles, drain water and refrigerate

Jalapeño (optional)

Thai Salad Dressing

½ cup fish sauce

½ cup vinegar

1 cup sugar

1–2 tsp. chili garlic sauce

Assembly

Place a layer of hydroponic greens on the bottom, add the cooked rice noodles, then adorn the rest of the salad nicely with the remaining ingredients. Pour dressing over salad right before eating!

*This story originally appeared in University of Hawai'i News on December 11, 2024.