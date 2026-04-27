Hawaiʻi Community College celebrates successful inaugural E ʻImi Pono fundraiser

An evening of culinary excellence and community connection marked the launch of Hawaiʻi Community College’s first E ʻImi Pono fundraiser, drawing more than 100 supporters to the Manono campus on April 18.

The event highlighted the college’s role in preparing Hawaiʻi Island’s workforce, bringing together education and industry through a shared evening centered on student learning and real-world training. Held at the I Ola Nō Ke Kino Dining Room, the evening brought together alumni, community leaders, donors and partners in a shared commitment to advancing opportunities for Hawaiʻi CC students.

Guests enjoyed an exceptional culinary experience led by featured chef Ryan Brannigan, executive chef of Hilo Benioff Medical Center, working alongside Hawaiʻi CC culinary arts students and faculty. The menu highlighted both innovation and local flavors, with offerings such as A5 Kagoshima Wagyu striploin with local oyster and lion’s mane mushroom risotto, oysters on the half shell, and a sushi bar featuring Hokkaido uni, ikura zuke, spot prawn and blue crab. Student-prepared dishes included hamachi with ponzu, Korean pork lettuce wraps, lilikoi butter tarts and mini malasadas.

“It’s an honor to be part of the very first E ʻImi Pono,” said Chef Ryan Brannigan. “Food brings people together, but what makes this event special is the impact Hawaiʻi Community College has across the island. From workforce training to career pathways, the college is shaping our community in ways many people don’t always see—and it’s meaningful to be part of that.”

The event also showcased the collaborative strength of Hawaiʻi CC’s programs. Students and faculty from culinary arts, agriculture, welding, electrical installation and maintenance technologies, and carpentry all contributed to the event’s success—from sourcing ingredients to building event infrastructure—demonstrating the college’s integrated, hands-on approach to education.

“E ʻImi Pono represents the spirit of Hawaiʻi Community College—collaboration, innovation and commitment to our students,” says Hawai‘i CC Chancellor Susan S. Kazama. “We are deeply grateful for the support that helps us continue building pathways to meaningful careers and stronger communities.”

Proceeds from E ʻImi Pono will support scholarships, equipment, supplies, and expanded training opportunities that help students build career pathways and meet the workforce needs of Hawaiʻi Island.

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