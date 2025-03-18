Hawai‘i Community College Celebrates First Graduating Class of New Butchery Program

The inaugural class of Hawai‘i Community College’s new butchery course at the Kō Education Center in Honoka‘a celebrated their graduation this week, marking a historic milestone as the first program of its kind in the state. This groundbreaking course represents a significant step forward in strengthening Hawai‘i’s local food systems by preparing a new generation of skilled professionals in sustainable meat processing.

The event, attended by notable figures including Hawai‘i Island Mayor Kimo Alameda, Vice President of KTA Super Stores Derek Kurisu, and Council Member James Hustace, also featured proclamations from both the State House and Senate — sponsored by State Representatives Matthias Kusch and Kristen Kahaloa, and State Senator Tim Richards — recognizing the program’s impact on food sustainability, security and workforce development.

"The launch of Hawaiʻi Community College's butchery course at the Kō Education Center marks a pivotal moment for our island," said Mayor Kimo Alameda. "This program prepares and equips our students with essential skills that strengthen our local food systems and foster our island’s self-sufficiency while honoring our rich agricultural heritage. I commend these graduates for being pioneers in an industry that is vital to our community’s future."

Among the graduates was Kawika Bernabe, 39, whose father was a journeyman meat cutter for over 30 years. Bernabe, who previously worked extensively in the culinary industry, enrolled in the course to sharpen his butchery skills. "I sincerely hope that the university system considers adding the Butchery course as a full-time class or maybe even adding a more advanced follow-up class,” said Bernabe. “Big Island meat is some of the best meat out there in terms of flavor, quality, and sustainability. We as future butchers stand to serve as the bridge in getting these products from local farmers and ranchers into the hands of local consumers.”

Course instructor Billy Wong emphasized the hands-on nature of the six-week program, which included field trips to ranches, hog farms, and local butcher shops. "I’m so proud of each and every one of our graduating students,” Wong said. “They all have a direction—they want to continue practicing these skills for themselves, their community, or to be directly involved in the industry. I believe we just took the first step in bringing back the lost art of butchery.”

The butchery course is made possible through a four-year, $950,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The training is part of the UH Meat & Poultry Workforce Consortium, in collaboration with UH-Hilo and the College of Tropical Agriculture & Human Resources at UH-Mānoa. The project is led by an advisory committee with administrators, faculty, staff and community members.

Two new butchery course cohorts are planned for Summer 2025. For more information, contact hawvcaa@hawaii.edu, or call (808)934-2512. Visit Hawai‘i CC online at www.hawaii.hawaii.edu.