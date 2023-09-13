Hawai‘i Community College and Arizona State University Partner to Offer College Students Transfer Pathways with MyPath2ASU® Collaboration

Hawai’i Community College is pleased to announce a new alliance with Arizona State University to provide students a seamless transfer experience with the MyPath2ASU® program. MyPath2ASU allows students to take the steps needed, at the start of their college experience, to successfully plan their transfer to ASU, ensuring a smooth transition process and student success.

MyPath2ASU is a set of customized tools available to transfer students from accredited, U.S. regional institutions. These tools ensure a seamless transfer experience to ASU after earning credits or an associate degree from a U.S. community college or university and shortening the time to degree completion.

“Hawai‘i Community College is excited to announce this collaboration with Arizona State University,” said Hawai'i Community College Interim Chancellor Susan Kazama. “ASU is already a great partner for us, but this new agreement creates even better opportunities for Hawai‘i Community College students to transition seamlessly to excellent bachelor’s degree programs.”

Through this partnership, students using MyPath2ASU will find their transfer experience simplified. They will have access to personalized benefits to help them navigate the transfer experience, to include:

End-to-end learner navigation through course-by-course guided pathways

Ensure course applicability by assisting students with taking courses that apply to their associate and ASU bachelor’s degree

Guaranteed general admission to ASU and admission into MyPath2ASU major choice if all requirements are satisfied; Some majors have additional or higher admission requirements

More than 400 course-by-course guided pathways into immersion and online ASU degree programs

Self-service, degree progress tracking through My Transfer Guide to minimize loss of credit

Connected experience through personalized ASU communications to prepare academically and build a connection to ASU

ASU and Hawai’i Community College will work collaboratively to promote educational degree pathways containing ground and online course offerings. These pathways will ensure their courses are applicable toward their degree in their chosen major and minimize credit loss.