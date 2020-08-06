Hawai'i CC Updates: A Phased Reopening for Fall 2020

This column appears in the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawaii August 2020 Newsletter.

Aloha,

Hawai‘i Community College is preparing for a safe, successful return to campus and has released its interim Phased Reopening Plan, which reflects the phases in the state of Hawai‘i’s Roadmap to Recovery and Resilience. You can find information about our reopening at the COVID-19 landing page.

We are currently in Phase 2 and taking a cautious approach to reopening for fall. One of the biggest tasks this summer has been to convert many of our classes to a virtual or part-virtual format. In doing so, we limit the amount of in-person contact and increase physical distancing.

The in-person instruction we will offer will mostly take place within our Applied Technical Education programs, such as Culinary Arts, Automotive Mechanics, Carpentry and others. It’s important that we find ways to safely deliver these kinds of programs in person as the hands-on learning component is central to these programs.

Through Required Prevention Measures, Environmental Adjustments to our facilities, and other measures, we can make a safe, successful return to campus for the fall 2020 semester.

Student Support Opportunities

Throughout the pandemic, we have been finding new ways to support our students, many of whom have been faced with unprecedented challenges. This includes creating and delivering scholarships and emergency aid. Mahalo to the dedicated Hawai‘i CC staff coordinating these efforts.

The Urgent Student Relief Fund, CARES Act funding, and Hawai‘i CC’s Kako‘o Student Emergency Aid Fund have been vital sources of support for our students. Click the links above if you would like to donate.

In addition, a new scholarship opportunity is still available for students whose employment has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kūlia Scholarship is available to Hawaii residents who have been furloughed or laid off from their full-time job because of COVID.

Students must apply to one of the University of Hawai'i Community College campuses and the Kūlia Scholarship by August 10 to be eligible. The scholarship is good for one three-credit class and fees and books, making it worth up to $500.

Hawai‘i CC - Palamanui Drive-Through Graduation

Students who attended our Kona campus celebrated their achievements with a drive-through graduation on Saturday, August 1. It was a festive, joyous event and a welcome opportunity to celebrate the Class of 2020’s accomplishments. Families waved signs, took photos and honked horns as their loved ones were awarded their degrees and moved their tassels on their mortarboard to symbolize the transition from student to graduate.

Sincerely,

Chancellor Rachel Solemsaas