Hawai'i CC Updates: Mahalo for the continued support!

Aloha,

Mahalo to JCCIH and the Taste of Hilo Committee for the continued support of Hawai‘i Community College and its students!

In March, we hosted JCCIH for a luncheon and check signing ceremony where we celebrated the most recent donation of $15,000 from the proceeds of the Taste of Hilo online auction that took place last fall.

The mahalo luncheon featured delicious food prepared by Culinary Arts students.

The donation continues a long-standing tradition of JCCIH support for Hawai‘i CC, with nearly $200,000 donated since A Taste of Hilo was founded in 1998. JCCIH’s generosity supports students as they pursue their higher education and career dreams, which ultimately benefits the students as individuals and the entire Hawai‘i Island community.

Thank you so much for your continued support!

Here are a few more updates from Hawai'i CC:

TIME TO ENROLL FOR FALL

It’s time for students to apply and register for the Fall 2022 semester, which starts in August. Here are a few opportunities that can support prospective students.

● We’re piloting a new Kama‘āina Application, currently available for Class of 2022 high school students. It's short, free and should take students fewer than 15 minutes to complete. Here’s the direct link to the application if you know anyone interested in applying.

● Another opportunity for the high school class of 2022 is The Next Steps to Your Future (NSF) summer program, which will provide free virtual counseling and advising services to all graduating high school seniors who are transitioning towards their post-high journey and connect them to postsecondary education and job training opportunities.

● Anyone looking to learn more about Hawai‘i CC and how to apply for Fall 2022 can attend one of our upcoming virtual workshops.

MORE COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS

Our many community partners like JCCIH create unique learning opportunities for our students that add tremendous value to their Hawai‘i CC experience. Here are a few recent examples. Mahalo to all our community partners!

● Hawai’i CC’s Agriculture and Tropical Forest Ecosystem and Agroforestry Management programs have teamed with Honua Ola Bioenergy to create unique learning opportunities for students. Students are creating a future food forest on Honua Ola land in Pepeekeo, with 90% of the produce going to the Food Basket and 10% going to the Culinary Arts program. After months of work to clear the 3-acre plot, March 23 was a big step: the first planting day. Students planted ‘ulu, banana and papaya trees. See the Hawai’i Tribune-Herald article and this short video for more.

● Another collaboration has our Culinary Arts students learning the art of patisserie through an internship collaboration with Short N Sweet Bakery & Cafe in Hilo throughout the spring semester. You can read more about it and see photos and a video on our website.

● Lā Honua Earth Fair is all month long this year, and Hawai‘i CC, UH Hilo and many partner organizations will deliver an inspiring set of events—both virtual and in person —to which the UH community and K-12 students and their ʻohana are invited. What binds the 40 events is the theme “Wānana i ka Mauliola: Projecting & Manifesting a Thriving Earth.” See more details here.

Mahalo,

Chancellor Rachel Solemsaas