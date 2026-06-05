Hawai‘i CC, UH Maui College Train Workforce to Tackle Hawaiʻi’s Cesspool Crisis

As Hawaiʻi works to eliminate more than 83,000 cesspools by 2050, Hawaiʻi Community College and UH Maui College are preparing the workforce needed to help make it happen.

The colleges recently launched the Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems Specialist Certificate (OWTSS), a one-year workforce training program that prepares students for careers supporting cesspool conversions and the installation of more sustainable wastewater systems. The program provides a pathway into a growing industry while helping address one of Hawaiʻi’s most pressing environmental and public health challenges.

For Hawaiʻi CC student Marina Kukso, the certificate offered an opportunity to pursue a new career path while gaining practical skills in a field that is becoming increasingly important across the state.

“I really enjoy the mix of theoretical and practical information that the course provides. We've learned about how various wastewater treatment systems operate, and also have had many opportunities to learn from professionals in the field, and visit various facilities,” Kukso said. “I hope to join the wastewater industry after this program, so this certificate has been the perfect springboard to help me fulfill my goals.”

The need for trained wastewater professionals has become increasingly apparent in recent years. Most recently, the Kona storms and widespread flooding across Hawaiʻi highlighted the vulnerabilities of aging wastewater infrastructure. Communities were inundated with floodwaters contaminated by wastewater, drawing renewed attention to the environmental and public health risks associated with cesspools and failing treatment systems.

In 2017, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature passed Act 125, commonly known as the cesspool ban, requiring all cesspools statewide to be upgraded or replaced by 2050. However, nearly a decade later, progress has been slow, in part because Hawaiʻi lacks enough trained professionals to complete the work.

The 23-credit certificate can be completed in one year and combines coursework in wastewater systems, construction and design, and sustainability. Students also participate in experiential learning opportunities and internships that provide hands-on experience and exposure to different sectors of the wastewater industry.

“The cesspool issue is complex, and will require a multitude of different stakeholders working together to find solutions,” said Charlotte Cheek, project coordinator and Hawai'i CC instructor. “The certificate was created in response to the growing need for more wastewater professionals in our communities. The courses educate students about the issues and solutions and connect them with wastewater professionals all over Hawaiʻi.”

As flooding events become more frequent and severe, the demand for skilled wastewater professionals is expected to grow. Programs like the OWTSS Certificate are helping build the local workforce needed to protect Hawaiʻi’s communities, natural resources, and public health for generations to come.

Hawaiʻi Community College and UH Maui College are currently accepting applications for the next cohort beginning in August 2026. Financial assistance opportunities are available to help cover tuition costs. For more information, email Charlotte Cheek at cheekc@hawaii.edu or visit https://www.hawaii.hawaii.edu/onsite-wastewater-treatment-systems-specialist