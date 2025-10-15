Hawai‘i CC Sees Second-Largest Enrollment Jump Among UH Campuses

Hilo, Hawai'i – Hawai‘i Community College saw one of the largest enrollment increases in the University of Hawai‘i System this fall, rising 8.7% to 2,489 students—its highest headcount in years and a strong sign of renewed momentum across Hawai‘i Island and the UH Community Colleges.

“Hawai‘i CC’s enrollment gains this fall reflect the opportunity and connection students find when they choose to learn close to home,” says Hawai‘i CC Chancellor Susan Kazama. “The number of resident students grew 8.0%, continuing students increased 8.2%, and first-time freshman rose 13.7%, showing that more students are seeing Hawai‘i CC as both a starting point and a steady path for growth.”

In addition, native Hawaiian and part-Hawaiian enrollment grew 9.5%, highlighting steady progress in advancing educational access and success for Hawai‘i’s indigenous students. The college also saw a 5.8% increase in early admit students — high school students who earn college credit while completing their diploma — reflecting the college’s growing partnerships with local schools and its commitment to helping students begin their college journey earlier.

“What makes these numbers meaningful isn’t just the growth — it’s what they represent,” said Kazama. “Each student who walks through our doors is creating something for themselves. Hawai‘i CC is where the journey begins — where skills grow, confidence takes root, and futures and shaped right here at home. None of this would be possible without the dedication of our faculty and staff who support and uplift our students.”

Across the 10 campuses of the University of Hawaiʻi, total enrollment reached 51,411 students in fall 2025, a 2% increase from last fall and the highest since 2017. This marks the third consecutive year of growth for Hawaiʻi’s public higher education system and a 5.1% increase since fall 2023, reversing earlier declines and continuing positive momentum across both four-year and two-year campuses.

UH fall 2025 enrollment

UH 10 campus system: 51,411 (+2.0% from fall 2024)

UH Mānoa: 20,404 (+1.9%)

UH Hilo: 2,649 (−0.7%)

UH West Oʻahu: 2,897 (+2.9%)

UH Community Colleges: 25,461 (+2.2%)

Hawaiʻi CC: 2,489 (+8.7%)

Honolulu CC: 3,628 (+8.6%)

Kapiʻolani CC: 5,704 (−3.6%)

Kauaʻi CC: 1,324 (−0.8%)

Leeward CC: 6,210 (−4.0%)

UH Maui College: 2,997 (+7.3%)

Windward CC: 3,109 (+12.4%)

Enrollment gains were driven by increases in first-time freshmen across the UH System (up 2.1%), record participation in programs allowing high school students to earn college and/or high school credit (up 6.9% from fall 2024), and rising undergraduate home-based enrollment at UH four-year campuses.

“Enrollment is one of the strongest indicators of confidence in the value of higher education and our 10-campus system,” said UH President Wendy Hensel. “I am proud that more Hawaiʻi students are choosing to pursue their degrees with us. This momentum is critical to preparing the state’s future workforce and ensuring opportunities for every student.”