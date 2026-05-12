Hawaiʻi CC-Pālamanui nursing graduate turns loss into a life of compassion

For months, Franziska Bass lived inside a hospital room, fighting for her young son’s life.

She relocated to Oʻahu for six months, spending three of those months at Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children, where she witnessed both the fragility of life and the power of compassionate care. Despite every effort, her son, Cooper, passed away—an experience that would forever shape her path.

“This heartbreaking event shattered my world, but it also became a powerful turning point for me,” said Bass. “I wanted to give back and honor my child by working at the hospital and help others during their most vulnerable times.”

Now, as a graduate of Hawaiʻi Community College Pālamanui’s nursing program, Bass carries that purpose forward—transforming grief into service and connection.

Her decision to pursue nursing was deeply rooted in what she experienced during her son’s care. “The nursing staff and everyone that we came in contact with were so incredible and touched us in many ways… I knew exactly what my calling was,” she said.

At Hawaiʻi CC Pālamanui, Bass found not only an education, but a support system that helped her navigate unfamiliar territory. As a single mother returning to school, the transition was overwhelming at times. “Thank God for the amazing staff at Pālamanui that walked me through it one step at a time, and sometimes quite literally held my hand along the way,” she said.

The journey was filled with challenges—anxiety, financial strain and the emotional weight of loss—but also profound personal growth. “If something truly matters to you, you will find a way to make it work,” she said.

Born and raised in East Germany, Bass grew up with a strong sense of community and resilience that continues to guide her today. After coming to the United States at age 20, she eventually found her home on Hawaiʻi Island. Graduation represents more than an academic milestone—it is part of her personal growth. “Graduating from the Nursing Program at Hawai‘i CC Pālamanui is part of my healing process,” Bass said.

Bass plans to work at The Queen’s Health Systems – North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital after graduation, bringing empathy and human connection to every patient she serves. “I feel a strong calling to help others… hoping to help people heal,” she said.

