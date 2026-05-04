Hawai‘i CC Day draws large crowd with car show, live demos and career fair

Hundreds of students, families and community members filled Hawai‘i Community College’s Manono campus last weekend for Hawai‘i CC Day, a high-energy event featuring classic cars, live demonstrations and hands-on opportunities across campus.

The Auto Show & Shine, hosted by the college’s Auto Body Repair and Painting program in celebration of its 60th anniversary, was a major draw. Classic cars, lifted trucks and custom builds lined the campus, while the emcee kept the crowd engaged with a series of live events including a car limbo contest, sound-off competition and articulation ramp demonstrations.

“The turnout this year was incredible. The car show is always one of the main attractions at Hawai‘i CC Day, and you could really feel that energy all day,” said Garrett Fujioka, Auto Body Repair and Painting program coordinator. “Celebrating 60 years of the program made it even more special—not just for us, but for the alumni, students and community members who’ve been part of it along the way.”

Across campus, activity was nonstop. The Culinary Arts program saw a steady line throughout the day as attendees waited for fresh, ‘ono dishes prepared by students and faculty, alongside live cooking demonstrations that showcased the program in action. The Agriculture Program’s produce sale was a hit, selling out of locally grown items early in the event.

Visitors also explored academic and technical programs through hands-on activities and connected directly with instructors and students. A large career fair brought together local employers and workforce partners, offering attendees a chance to explore job opportunities and build connections for the future.

“Hawai‘i CC Day is about opening our doors and showing the community what’s possible here,” said Hawai‘i CC Chancellor Susan S. Kazama. “Whether you’re thinking about college, changing careers or just curious, this is a chance to see our programs in action and connect with people who are here to support your goals.”

To view more images from the event visit the 2026 Hawaii CC Day photo gallery on Flickr.

Watch the highlight video here:

Hawai‘i Community College’s Manono campus is located at 1175 Manono Street in Hilo. For more information, visit hawaii.hawaii.edu.