Hawaiʻi CC creates new college pathway for North Hawai‘i students with “First Year Here at Kō” program in Honoka‘a

Beginning this fall, Hawaiʻi Community College’s Kō Education Center in Honokaʻa will offer a new pathway for North Hawaiʻi students to begin college close to home through the “First Year Here at Kō” program.

The program allows students to complete their first year of general education courses locally through face-to-face morning classes designed to support students balancing academics, work, family, and community commitments. The program also gives students an opportunity to explore future academic and career pathways while completing transferable general education coursework.

“The First Year Here at Kō provides students in this region the opportunity to begin their college journey close to home while saving time and money,” shared Sandy Ott, Kō Education Center’s campus operations coordinator. “This program creates a supportive transition into college life while allowing students to stay connected to their families, community, and local support systems.”

The initiative was developed in response to community conversations and the growing need for accessible higher education opportunities along the Hāmākua Coast. By offering full-time enrollment options locally, the program aims to help students build confidence, form meaningful relationships with classmates and instructors, and receive the support needed during the critical first year of college.

“First Year Here at Kō reflects our commitment to meeting students where they are geographically, academically, and personally,” shared Jace Saplan, Hawaiʻi CC Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “This initiative allows students to begin with foundational general education courses that can move with them into many different majors, while also building relationships with faculty, counselors, staff, and community partners.”

The pilot program is designed to serve up to 20 students during its first year. After completing their first year at Kō, students may continue their studies at Hawaiʻi Community College’s Manono campus in Hilo or the Pālamanui campus in Kona, depending on their academic program and personal circumstances.

Students in the program will also have access to academic advising, tutoring, student support services, and small class sizes without the need for a long commute.

“My hope is that ‘First Year Here at Kō’ becomes a clear invitation for students to see Hawaiʻi Community College as part of their community, and to see their own education as something that can grow from these opportunities,” said Saplan.

Applications for the Fall 2026 semester are due August 1. To learn more about the program or begin the enrollment process, visit hawaii.hawaii.edu or contact Sandy Ott at cdott@hawaii.edu or call (808) 775-8890.