Hawai‘i CC Auto Body Program Carries on a Legacy of Craftsmanship and Innovation For Nearly 60 Years

Hawai‘i Community College’s Auto Body Repair and Painting Program—the only auto body program in the University of Hawai‘i Community College system—carries on a proud legacy of craftsmanship, innovation and career readiness that began in 1966.

The program, which has graduated almost 1,000 technicians, is helping to sustain Hawaii Island’s transportation trades community.

“Hawai‘i CC Auto Body program has taught me to be on my feet and prepared for this fast-paced industry that’s always evolving,” said first-year student Beauden Hancock. “I’ve been in the shop since day one and it’s been a great experience. I’ve always loved working in auto body. I’m glad to be here.”

The Auto Body Repair and Painting Program trains students in all aspects of collision repair and refinishing, including welding, air conditioning systems, steering and suspension, brakes, interior and glass work, and detailing.

“Our students come out of here with basic skills that can take them anywhere in the industry — collision repair, insurance estimating, paint supply, or even auto mechanics,” said Auto Body associate professor Garrett Fujioka.

Graduates work across Hawai‘i Island in repair shops, parts stores, paint suppliers, and insurance offices. With growing demand for skilled technicians, most students find local employment after completing the program.

The Auto Body Repair and Painting program, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2026, recently celebrated its first full class since COVID-19, with a notable rise in female enrollment. “We’ve seen a shift over the last five or six years,” Fujioka said. “More women are joining the program and doing really well.”

Said first-year student Aysia Lee, “The shop feels like family. We all have fun, we work on cars … but we do work. My favorite part of this class is the finish-up work — painting, buffing and preparing the car for the customer.”

Fujioka, a Waiākea High School graduate and former Hawai‘i CC Auto Body student, said the program blends the best of “old-school” precision and “new-school” technology to prepare students for Hawai‘i’s modern automotive industry.

“Me and [assistant professor] Colby Koreyasu both came from the industry, so we bring all the modern technology and methods we use in our own shops directly into the classroom,” Fujioka said. “But we still hold on to the old-school principles — the foundation skills and the attitude — that make a great body technician.”

Fujioka’s connection to the program runs deep. A 1992 Hawai‘i CC student, he later transitioned to auto mechanics in 1996, began lecturing in 2010, and became a full-time instructor in 2012. With more than a decade owning a collision repair business in Hilo, he brings a full-spectrum understanding of the trade—from bookkeeping and estimating to customer care and insurance work.

Hawai‘i CC’s Auto Body instructors also collaborate with Auto Mechanics and Diesel Mechanics programs across the UH Community College System. “We might be the only Auto Body program, but the other campuses—Honolulu CC, Leeward, Kaua‘i, Maui—they all support us. We have camaraderie,” Fujioka said. “We’re lucky to be part of the transportation ‘ohana.”