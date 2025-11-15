Hawaiʻi CC alumnus gives back through automotive teaching at Pālamanui

Chris Ibarra’s journey from student to teacher is one fueled by perseverance, passion and a commitment to his community. The Hawaiʻi Island native graduated from Konawaena High School in 2000 and completed the two-year automotive program at Hawaiʻi Community College in Hilo in 2002, under instructors Ken Shimizu and Harold Fujii.

Today, Ibarra is giving back by teaching the next generation of mechanics through a partnership that he helped to establish between the Hawaiʻi Department of Education (DOE) and Hawaiʻi CC–Pālamanui.

Through Early College, students at Kelakehe High School can earn college credits toward a degree in automotive technology from Hawaiʻi CC–Pālamanui.

Kalei Haleamau-Kam, director of Hawaiʻi CC–Pālamanui, said “The enrollment numbers have grown in Automotive Technology, and the program is going strong because of the internal support that the DOE has given the program and the partnership of the workforce community. The Automotive Technology model has inspired other programs, such as offering Culinary Academy classes at Konawaena, a sustainability certificate at Kohala, and others in the making.”

The rough road to teaching

Post-graduation, Ibarra’s early career included a short stint at Island Chevrolet and years alongside his father at Randy’s Repair.

After working as a mechanic for Nanea Golf Club, Ibarra’s former high school teacher, Butch Hughes, asked him for help with a truck—reigniting his connection to teaching. Ibarra started as a part-time teacher at Kealakehe in 2007 and was hired full-time as a temporary emergency hire the following year.

The road to becoming a certified teacher wasn’t easy, and Ibarra squeezed by for about seven years. He eventually earned his alternative Career and Technical Education certification in 2016 through Leeward Community College after multiple attempts at the exams.

“So many Leeward CC and Kealakehe teachers were rooting for me and helping me,” he said.

Driving futures forward

On the cusp of his sixth year of teaching through the Early College program at Hawaiʻi CC–Pālamanui, Ibarra is seeing the impact firsthand. About a dozen of his students graduated in May.

“We do a lot of high tech stuff,” Ibarra said. “And the kids, that’s where they find their home—in auto shop. They’re good with their hands. They’re smart kids. They’re really good kids.”

Despite the challenges and pay cut that came with switching from the private sector to teaching, Ibarra knows he’s where he belongs.

“I had students graduate, and I see them in the community,” Ibarra said. “It’s worth a lot more than the pay.”

Through his dedication, Ibarra is proving that giving back can drive futures forward.

*This story originally appeared in University of Hawai'i News on November 14, 2025.

