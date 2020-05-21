Graduate plans to use scholarship to pursue dream of being a doctor

Nowel Lucas, who graduated from Hawai‘i Community College, has received a $1,000 scholarship to help her transfer and continue her studies at a four-year university this fall.

Lucas received the Pacific Region Transfer Scholarship from Phi Theta Kappa. The scholarship recognizes outstanding academic achievement and rigor, engagement in college and community activities, and leadership. She is one of two students selected to receive this scholarship this year.

Lucas graduated from Hawai‘i CC this spring with highest honors. She earned an Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts with a Concentration in Art, and is transferring to the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo where she will pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Biology.

After graduating from UH Hilo, Lucas hopes to attend the University of California at Davis for medical school. Her future goals are to become a medical doctor and open her own clinic on Hawai‘i Island so that she can serve her community.

Lucas credits Phi Theta Kappa with giving her the inspiration to pursue her dreams.

“Without Phi Theta Kappa, I would not be on the path that I am on,” she said. “When I joined the club I had no intention of becoming a physician. I always thought, ‘No, you’re too old for that,’ or various other excuses, but through witnessing the inspirational people I am surrounded by and participating in the regional conventions, I was inspired to reach for my dreams.”