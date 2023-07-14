Free Training Available in Administration of Justice Certificate Programs

Hawaiʻi Island residents are invited to apply for funding to support their enrollment in Administration of Justice certificate programs offered at Hawaiʻi Community College. Funding from the Good Jobs Hawai‘i initiative can support up to a year of tuition and fees for eligible students pursuing a Homeland Security Certificate or a Criminal Justice Addictions Professional Certificate from Hawai‘i CC.

Courses start August 21, and the deadline to apply is August 8. Those who are interested should contact Recruitment Specialist Glenn-Dee Kuwaye at gkuwaye@hawaii.edu or (808) 934-2726 to learn more about program admission requirements.

See more information about the certificates below.

Criminal Justice Addictions Professional (CO) - 23 Credits

Featuring hybrid course modality (synchronous online & in-person).

Current employees in criminal justice occupations and substance use disorder counselors are invited to apply for upskilling, and unemployed residents will be referred to opportunities for immediate employment. This program provides students with a solid background in the field of Administration of Justice and introductory Substance Abuse Counseling (SAC).

The program combines the scientific study of law enforcement, the court system and corrections, along with a focus on the administration of these systems. An important component of the program is the study of the causes and effects of crime and the ways in which society responds to such behavior.

Program Requirements:

AJ 101 - Introduction to Administration of Justice

AJ 131 / HSER 131 / SUBS 131 - Ethics in Public Services

SUBS 132 - Sexually Transmitted Diseases & Confidentiality

SUBS 140 - Individual Substance Abuse Counseling

SUBS 268 - Survey of Substance Use Disorders

AJ 150 - The Correctional Process

SUBS 245 - Group Counseling

SUBS 270 - 12 Core Functions of Substance Abuse Counseling

Homeland Security (CO) – 13 Credits

Featuring hybrid course modality (synchronous online & in-person).

Current employees in criminal justice occupations are invited to apply for upskilling, and unemployed residents will be referred to opportunities for immediate employment. This program provides students with a solid background in the field of Administration of Justice by offering a variety of courses designed to prepare students for careers within the criminal justice system.

The program combines the scientific study of law enforcement, the court system and corrections, with a focus on the administration of these systems. An important component of the program is the study of the causes and effects of crime and the ways in which society responds to such behavior.

Program Requirements:

AJ 101 - Introduction to Administration of Justice

AJ 131 / HSER 131 / SUBS 131 - Ethics in Public Services

AJ 180 - Introduction to Homeland Security

AJ 181 - Intelligence Analysis & Security Management

AJ 182 - Transportation & Border Security

If you are interested in and/or already working toward pursuing your degree in the programs listed above, you are a good candidate to receive funding.

Financial support was provided by the U.S. Department of Education federal grant #V425G200038, Reimagining Workforce Preparation: Hana Career Pathways, in the amount of $13,370,383.58 for the period of October 1, 2020–September 29, 2023. Grants from the Ascendium Education Group, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation support the UH Community Colleges’ coordination with industry partners in targeted sectors identified as recession-resilient in Hawaiʻi‘s Talent Roadmap to Recovery, issued by the Hawaiʻi Executive Collaborative.