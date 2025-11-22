Douglass Adams Named New Director of EDvance at Hawai‘i Community College

Hawai‘i Community College has selected Douglass Shipman Adams as the new Director of EDvance Continuing Education and Training. Adams brings experience in military service, law, public administration, and nonprofit leadership, along with a longstanding ties to Hawai‘i Island.

In his new role, Adams will guide EDvance’s non-credit workforce development and community education programs, which support local industries through short-term training, certifications, employer contract courses, and rapid-response initiatives. The program’s offerings span healthcare, construction and trades, CDL, security guard training, digital literacy, small business development, and personal enrichment—providing residents with pathways to career growth and contributing to the island’s economic resilience.

“I am honored and privileged to join the amazing team at EDvance,” said Adams. “Hawai‘i Island should be one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family. I believe that EDvance and Hawai'i Community College can be part of the solution to ensure that our residents have the support they need to achieve these goals. I look forward to working with our team at the college and the university system and with partners throughout the island to build an economy with workforce opportunities that create the quality of life that our friends and neighbors deserve.

Prior to joining Hawai‘i CC, Adams served as Director of the County of Hawai‘i Department of Research and Development, where he advanced sustainability and economic initiatives. A graduate of West Point, the National Intelligence University, and the Antonin Scalia Law School, he served 20 years in the U.S. Army, holding leadership roles that shaped his collaborative, service-driven approach.

Adams is also a licensed attorney in Hawai‘i and Virginia and vice-chairman and director of W.H. Shipman, Ltd. He remains active in community organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island, Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center, and Rotary International. He co-founded the “Duty, Honor, America Tour,” cycling 18,000 miles through all 50 states to highlight issues facing veterans and military families.

“Doug brings decades of experience in workforce development, strategic leadership, and community partnership-building,” said Chancellor Susan Kazama. “We are fortunate to welcome someone who understands Hawai‘i Island’s needs and already has strong relationships across our communities.”