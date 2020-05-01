‘Discover Pālamanui’ during online workshops in May

Hawai‘i Community College - Pālamanui is pleased to announce a series of online workshops that will be delivered via Zoom throughout the month of May for people interested in learning more about what the Kona campus offers and how to enroll for the fall 2020 semester.

The “Discover Pālamanui” workshops kick off May 7 at 12 noon with a general information session about the programs that are delivered and how to enroll.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in our lives today, but one thing that’s for sure is that Hawai‘i Community College – Pālamanui will be delivering classes and services to our local community this fall,” said Raynette “Kalei” Haleamau-Kam, the Interim Director of Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui. “Now may be the right time for many people to start or continue pursuing their college degree. Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui has excellent faculty, exceptional support services and lower tuition rates, which make it a great place to start.”

Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui is the Kona-based campus of Hawai‘i Community College, which is fully accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. Students can earn associate degrees and certificates that prepare them to enter the workforce right after graduation or seamlessly transfer to University of Hawai‘i four-year campuses to earn bachelor’s degrees.

The campus also is home to the University Center, West Hawai‘i, which provides the local support for students who enroll in online and hybrid bachelor’s and graduate degrees at UH campuses.

The deadline to apply to Hawai‘i Community College is August 1. To get started, visit hawaii.hawaii.edu/apply. There is no application fee for Hawai‘i residents.

The workshop series will continue throughout the summer. More dates/times and workshops will be announced in the near future.

To Join Zoom Meeting use this link (link is case sensitive):

go.hawaii.edu/A9z

Meeting ID: 950 5113 4914

950 5113 4914 Password: palamanui

It is recommended to download the zoom app prior to the meeting https://zoom.us/download.For more information, email the Pālamanui office of Student Services at paloss@hawaii.edu.

Zoom Workshop Schedule for May

Thursday, May 7, 12-12:30 p.m.

All About Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui: Learn about the degrees and certificates offered at the campus and how to enroll.

Thursday May 14, 12-12:30pm

Explore our Hawai‘i Lifestyles Program: Learn how you can earn an associate degree or certificate in our robust Hawai‘i Lifestyles Program.

Tuesday, May 19, 1-2 p.m.

UH Online & Hybrid Degrees: Learn about the bachelor’s and graduate degrees you can earn from the University of Hawaii through distance learning.

Thursday, May 21, 12-12:30 p.m.

Early College: Get ahead of the game. Learn how high school students can start college early through “dual-credit” programs.

Thursday, May 28, 12-12:30 p.m.

Be a Hero, Be a Nurse: Learn about our Nursing program and the steps you need to take to enroll and succeed.