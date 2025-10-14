Direct2UH streamlines admission to UH for Hawaiʻi public high school seniors

The University of Hawaiʻi and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) today launched Direct2UH, a new initiative that simplifies the college admissions process and removes barriers to higher education for Hawaiʻi’s public high school seniors. The program was officially introduced on October 13 at a morning pep rally at Kauaʻi High School followed by a news conference at Farrington High School.

Direct2UH provides free, direct admission to nine UH campuses based on students’ grade point averages (GPAs), allowing them to secure a place at a UH campus without completing a traditional application. Once students complete a short online form, their admission is confirmed contingent upon graduation in May.

“Direct2UH recognizes the hard work of our public school students by making the path to college clearer and easier,” said UH President Wendy Hensel. “This is about opening doors to lifelong success, enabling our students to pursue their dreams, contribute to our communities and build an even stronger Hawaiʻi, right here at home.”

Currently, about half of Hawaiʻi public high school graduates pursue higher education after graduation. Direct2UH aims to increase college enrollment by making the state’s higher education system more accessible to them.

“Direct2UH affirms the potential and readiness of every high school graduate,” HIDOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Together with the University of Hawaiʻi, we’re strengthening the bridge between high school and college, ensuring that the preparation happening in our classrooms leads directly to opportunity, and that our graduates are equipped to lead, serve and make a difference in Hawaiʻi and beyond.”

“This initiative sends a powerful message to our young people, that they are supported, that college is within reach, and that Hawaiʻi is ready to invest in their future,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. “By removing barriers and creating a clear path to higher education, Direct2UH will help grow our local workforce, strengthen families and ensure that more of our keiki can thrive here at home.”

To mark the launch, every public high school senior in Hawaiʻi will receive an official acceptance letter to UH, signed by Hensel and Hayashi. Postcards explaining the program have also been mailed to students’ homes to share information with parents and families.

For more information about Direct2UH, including eligibility and campus options, visit direct2uh.com.

How Direct2UH works

Students with a 2.7 GPA or higher automatically qualify for admission to UH Hilo, UH West Oʻahu, and all seven UH Community Colleges.

Students with a 2.69 GPA or below qualify for admission to all seven UH Community Colleges.

Admission to the four-year campuses (UH Hilo and UH West Oʻahu) is subject to verification of official transcripts and eligibility requirements.

Students go to direct2uh.com and enter their names, HIDOE ID, GPA and date of birth. Once confirmed, students submit a Campus Choice Form online, at no cost, to secure their spot. Though UH Mānoa is not participating in the pilot year, students interested in attending UH’s flagship campus can apply at https://manoa.hawaii.edu/admissions/.

*This story originally appeared in University of Hawai'i News on October 13, 2025.