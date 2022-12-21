Culinary Arts students celebrate with ho'ike

During a ho'ike on Thursday, November 10, 2022 students celebrated their knowledge and the completion of a free program that allows them to venture into the culinary industry. La`i`opua 2020 and Hawai’i Community College - Palamanui collaborated on the program, which was funded by a County of Hawai'i grant.

It was designed to provide a learning experience for adults interested in exploring culinary arts as a possible career. The non-credit program provided a basic culinary skills curriculum, including working in a commercial kitchen, learning about safe food handling and sanitation, creating menus using local, healthy foods, use and care of kitchen equipment, and knife skills.

Nice work, students!