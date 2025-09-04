Community-Driven Educator Carrie Mospens to Lead Career and Technical Education at Hawai‘i CC

After nearly two decades of shaping programs, guiding faculty, and supporting students at Hawai‘i Community College, Carrie Mospens is stepping into a new role as dean of Career and Technical Education — a move that highlights both her long service and her commitment to preparing students for Hawai‘i Island’s future workforce.

Mospens joined Hawai‘i CC as a lecturer in 2010 and has since served in roles ranging from instructor to associate professor, English department chair, and most recently interim dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. In each position, she has demonstrated a commitment to student success, faculty support, and the mission of the college. Now, as CTE dean, she will lead the college’s workforce programs that prepare students for careers vital to Hawai‘i Island’s economy.

“Throughout my years at Hawai‘i CC, I’ve seen firsthand the resilience, determination and transformation of our students,” said Mospens. “Stepping into this role allows me to continue supporting them in new ways, helping ensure they have the tools and pathways to succeed in careers that benefit both themselves and our community.”

Mospens will oversee programs that connect education to employment across diverse fields — from applied sciences to technical trades. With a focus on place-based learning, she will work closely with faculty, students, and industry partners to ensure Hawaii CC’s programs embrace relevant, hands-on curricula that cultivate a sense of purpose and respond to the community’s needs.

“Our Career and Technical Education programs at Hawai‘i CC are designed to connect directly with the needs of Hawai‘i Island’s workforce,” she explained. “My vision is to forge accessible and responsive programming that empowers our students to fulfill their aspirations through industry-aligned and culturally-grounded pathways rooted in partnerships and innovation.”

Mospens’ career has been defined by a dedication to teaching and leadership. As a faculty member, she taught courses in English, English as a Second Language, and developmental writing, while also coordinating the ESL program. She played a central role in curriculum development and program assessment, mentored new faculty, and engaged in academic advising and student outreach.

Beyond the classroom, she has been an active leader at both the college and UH system levels, serving on committees focused on accreditation, general education reform, distance education, and equity initiatives. She also contributed to major research projects, including efforts to strengthen support for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students.

“Carrie’s long service at Hawai‘i CC reflects her unwavering commitment to student success and community engagement,” said Hawai‘i CC Chancellor Susan Kazama. “As dean of Career and Technical Education, she will help strengthen pathways that connect our students to meaningful careers.”

Mospens’ leadership comes at a critical time as Hawai‘i Island continues to grow its local workforce. By aligning programs with industry needs and ensuring students receive high-quality training, she will help prepare graduates who can contribute to the island’s economic strength and cultural resilience.

“I am deeply grateful to be part of Hawai‘i CC and to serve in this new role,” said Mospens. “Our Career and Technical Education programs change lives and support our communities, and I am excited to help guide them forward in ways that honor our students and meet the needs of Hawai‘i Island.”