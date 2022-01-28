Celebrate Lunar New Year with Hawai'i Community College's International Education Committee.

The activities include a Coffee and Tea Party on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 9-11 a.m. at the Manono Campus in Hilo, Building 381, Room 10.

There will also be a Coffee and Tea Party at the Hawai'i Community College - Palamanui campus in Kona on Thursday, February 3, 8-11 a.m. near the Culinary Arts classrooms.

Other ways to celebrate include virtual options such as: