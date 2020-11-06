Celebrate Cultural Connections During Virtual International Education Week Events November 16-19

International Education Week is November 16-19 and features games, trivia, presentations, hosts from around the community, food demonstrations, and fun cultural presentations to help celebrate different cultures.

For pre-recorded videos and links to live zoom events, go to https://hawaii.hawaii.edu/iew2020.

The events this year have been organized by students in the HOST 261: Meeting, Convention and Event Management class.

Questions? Please contact the International Education Event Committee at iengage@hawaii.edu.