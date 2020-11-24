x

Application Tuesdays: Get support as you apply for the Spring 2021 semester

Academics
 / 24 November 2020

Join “Application Tuesdays” and get help completing the Hawai’i Community College online application. (Application deadline for Spring 2021 is December 29).

The workshops are offered via Zoom and will take place from 10-11 a.m. on the following dates:

  • December 1, 2020
  • December 8, 2020
  • December 15, 2020
  • December 22, 2020
  • December 29, 2020

Register for one of the workshops by going to this Zoom link:

https://bit.ly/2HwXOjs

Questions? Email Glenn-Dee Kuwaye at gkuwaye@hawaii.edu.