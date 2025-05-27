At 48, Christine Nguyen Proves It’s Never Too Late to Choose Yourself

When Christine Nguyen crossed the graduation stage at Hawai‘i Community College’s Manono campus last week, it wasn’t just a celebration of academic success—it was a triumph of choice, courage, and self-belief. As the student keynote speaker for Hawaii CC-Hilo’s Class of 2025, Nguyen shared a story that resonated deeply with those who know what it means to start over, to carry the weight of others while daring to invest in yourself.

Though the odds were stacked against her—returning to college in her late 40s, managing an autoimmune disease, raising three children as a single mother, and stepping away from a steady accounting job—Nguyen chose herself. And in doing so, she chose a better future for her family.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I feel on top of the world right now,” Nguyen said in her address to her fellow graduates. “… Like I can be anything I want to be — like I can accomplish anything I set my mind to. I wish we could encapsulate this feeling in a bottle, and when we are in our darkest hour, I wish we could take the bottle out to give ourselves the strength, courage, and resilience we need to forge ahead … No one can take this feeling away from us — it is something we earned, with blood, sweat and tears.”

Nguyen’s decision to return to school led to more than a degree. She was named Hawai‘i’s 2025 New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar, a national honor awarded to the top-scoring community college student in each state based on academic excellence, leadership, and service. Selected from nearly 2,100 applicants, she received a $2,250 scholarship and was recognized at the national Phi Theta Kappa Presidents Breakfast in Nashville in April.

“There were days I thought I could not pick up the pieces and start over,” said Nguyen. “I had to make a decision and I had to prioritize my life, and I chose to prioritize my life by going back to school.”

While pursuing her Associate of Science in Administration of Justice, Nguyen maintained a 4.0 GPA and took on multiple leadership roles—president of Phi Theta Kappa, treasurer of student government and the AJ Club, and vice president of the Waiākea Elementary PTO.

She credits the Hawai‘i CC community for providing the mentorship and care that helped her succeed.

Christine strives for personal excellence while also elevating and serving others on campus and in our community," said Hawai'i CC counselor and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Advisor Kenoalani Dela Cruz. "As a student leader and scholar, she has served individuals of all ages, from keiki to kupuna. She's absolutely amazing and it's been a privilege to collaborate with her!

“Hawai‘i Community College is a very tightly knit ‘ohana,” said Nguyen. “I think that they have a very, very strong commitment not just to see students graduate but to see them succeed. And I think that is so important. Hawai‘i Community College really gave me a chance at a new life, a new career, and a new beginning for me … and for that, I will always be appreciative.” Nguyen will continue her education at UH Hilo with plans to attend law school—proof that even when the path is hard, it’s never too late to change your story.