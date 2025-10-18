The 27th Annual “Taste of Hilo” Returns with the Fuji Experience and Local Culinary Excellence

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i (JCCIH) invites the community to gather for a celebration of flavor and local talent at the 27th Annual “A Taste of Hilo,” taking place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at Sangha Hall.

This year’s event begins with the Fuji Experience, an intimate, one-hour culinary showcase at 12 p.m. featuring head Chef Keoni Regidor of Napua and Lehua Restaurant. Guests will enjoy a curated menu centered around locally-raised pork from Kaunamano Farm in Honoka‘a. Hosted by restaurateur and farmer Brandon Lee, the Fuji Experience sets the stage for an afternoon that blends food, culture, and connection.

“The Fuji Experience is really about connection — connecting our guests to the land, to the farmers, and to the stories behind each ingredient,” says Brandon Lee, co-owner of Lehua and Napua restaurants, and Kaunamano Farms. “When people sit down to enjoy a meal that’s rooted in this island, they’re not just tasting food — they’re tasting Hawai‘i.”

Following the Fuji Experience, the main “A Taste of Hilo” event opens from 1 to 3 p.m., transforming Sangha Hall into East Hawai‘i’s premier tasting room. More than 20 local chefs, restaurants, and beverage producers will offer bite-sized creations and drink pairings that celebrate the island’s culinary diversity — from contemporary local cuisine to traditional favorites.

Participating vendors at this year’s event include Café Pesto, Ellie Girl Poke, Ka Likhikai Restaurant (Grand Naniloa Hotel), Ma‘ona Lunch Counter, Millie’s Deli and Snack Shop, Short n Sweet, Sweet Cane Café, Tenkatori, Tetsumen Hawaii, Island Sake Brewery Hawaii, Volcano Winery, Waiakea Volcanic Water and so much more!

“A Taste of Hilo is more than a tasting event — it’s a gathering that reflects who we are as a community and the aloha that connects us,” says event co-chair Jan Abundo. “The energy in that room — chefs, students, guests, and partners — shows what happens when collaboration and generosity come together to move our island forward.”

A Taste of Hilo supports Hawai‘i Community College as well as JCCIH and the local food and beverage industry.

Mahalo to our generous Sakura sponsors: Big Island Countertops, Central Pacific Bank, Creative Arts Hawaii, CU Hawaii FCU, Dodo Mortuary, Inc. & Crematory, First Hawaiian Bank, Green Point Nurseries, HFS Federal Credit Union, Isemoto Contracting Co. LTD., KTA Super Stores, Nakoa Kai Insurance Professionals – Gina Figuera, Punahele Jerky, Sidney Fuke, Suisan, and Takamine Construction. Mahalo also to our Ume sponsors HPM Building Supply, Kadota Liquor, Iris Kuwaye – State Farm; and Bamboo sponsor Wesley R Segawa and Associates, Inc.

Online Silent Auction

The event’s popular online silent auction runs October 13–19, featuring experiences and gifts from across Hawai‘i Island — from restaurant packages and adventure tours to hotel stays and handcrafted items. Winning bidders can pick up their prizes at Sangha Hall during the event. Visit www.tasteofhilo.org.

Ticket Information

General Admission (1–3 p.m.): $75

Fuji Experience + General Admission: $195

Tickets available now for pre-sale at www.tasteofhilo.org.