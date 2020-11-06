Celebrate Cultural Connections During Virtual International Education Week Events November 16-19

Save the dates for the virtual version of International Education Week, featuring games, trivia, presentations, hosts from around the community, food demonstrations, and fun cultural presentations to help celebrate different cultures.

This celebration of cultural connections will include pre-recorded and live zoom events from November 16 through November 19, 2020.

Links to videos and other presentations will be posted on this page and the official Hawai'i Community College Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/hawaiicc).

The events this year have been organized by students in the HOST 261: Meeting, Convention and Event Management class.

Questions? Please contact the International Education Event Committee at iengage@hawaii.edu.