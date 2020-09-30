Online workshops offered to help students enroll at Hawai'i CC

Hawai'i Community College is pleased to announce "Getting Started at Hawai'i Community College" online workshops to help students enroll for the Spring and Fall 2021 semesters.

Connect with our staff, have your questions answered, and learn about applying, financial aid and academic programs.

Register for the workshops here: https://forms.gle/ yXW6g8W8S8wo2bT8A.

The Zoom link is: https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/ 145245759 and the password is: grace

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, October 6, 5- 6 p.m. Connect with our staff, have your questions answered, and learn about applying, financial aid and academic programs.

Tuesday, October 13, 12- 1 p.m. - Connect with our staff, have your questions answered, and learn about applying, financial aid and academic programs.

Tuesday, October 20, 5-6 p.m. - Connect with our staff, have your questions answered, and learn about applying, financial aid and academic programs.

Tuesday, October 27, 5-6 p.m. - Connect with our staff, have your questions answered, and learn about applying, financial aid and academic programs.

November workshops TBA.