x

Blog

HAWAI'I CC COVID-19 INFORMATION
The Fall 2020 Semester is underway. Hawai'i Community College is implementing Required Prevention Measures and changes to campus operations to keep our community safe. Find more information about our re-opening and what you need to do to stay safe by visiting hawaii.hawaii.edu/covid-19.
photo of agriculture students

Online workshops offered to help students enroll at Hawai'i CC

Academics
 / 30 September 2020

Hawai'i Community College is pleased to announce "Getting Started at Hawai'i Community College" online workshops to help students enroll for the Spring and Fall 2021 semesters. 

Connect with our staff, have your questions answered, and learn about applying, financial aid and academic programs. 

Register for the workshops here: https://forms.gle/yXW6g8W8S8wo2bT8A.

The Zoom link is: https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/145245759 and the password is: grace

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, October 6, 5- 6 p.m. Connect with our staff, have your questions answered, and learn about applying, financial aid and academic programs.

Tuesday, October 13, 12- 1 p.m. - Connect with our staff, have your questions answered, and learn about applying, financial aid and academic programs.

Tuesday, October 20, 5-6 p.m. - Connect with our staff, have your questions answered, and learn about applying, financial aid and academic programs.

Tuesday, October 27, 5-6 p.m. - Connect with our staff, have your questions answered, and learn about applying, financial aid and academic programs.

November workshops TBA.

 

 

 