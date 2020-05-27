'Discover Palamanui' during online workshops this summer

NOTE: July workshops will be posted here soon.

Hawai‘i Community College - Pālamanui is pleased to announce a series of online workshops that will be delivered via Zoom in June and July for people interested in learning more about what the Kona campus offers and how to enroll for the fall 2020 semester.

The “Discover Pālamanui” June workshops kick off Thursday, June 4, from 12-12:30 p.m. with an information session about the Ēlama Project scholarship program

“These workshops provide great opportunities to meet our faculty and staff and have your questions answered,” said Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui Interim Director Raynette “Kalei” Haleamau-Kam.

Hawai‘i CC – Palamanui will be delivering both in-person and online classes this fall semester.

Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui is the Kona-based campus of Hawai‘i Community College, which is fully accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. Students can earn associate degrees and certificates that prepare them to enter the workforce right after graduation or seamlessly transfer to University of Hawai‘i four-year campuses to earn bachelor’s degrees.

The campus also is home to the University Center, West Hawai‘i, which provides the local support for students who enroll in online and hybrid bachelor’s and graduate degrees at UH campuses.

The deadline to apply to Hawai‘i Community College is August 1. To get started, visit the How to Apply section of this website. There is no application fee for Hawai‘i residents.

To Join Zoom the meetings use this link (link is case sensitive):

go.hawaii.edu/A9z

Meeting ID: 950 5113 4914

Password: palamanui

It is recommended to download the zoom app prior to the meeting https://zoom.us/download.

For more information, email the Pālamanui office of Student Services at paloss@hawaii.edu.

Thursday, June 4

12 - 12:30 pm - All About Ēlama Project: Learn about this "13th Year" scholarship program and how to apply or refer an applicant.

5:30 - 6 pm - All About Pālamanui: Learn about the degrees and certificates offered at the campus and how to enroll.

Thursday, June 11

12 - 12:30 pm - In the Footsteps of Kamehameha: Explore cultural sites connected to Kamehameha’s life with Hawaiian Studies professor Kalani Flores.

Thursday, June 18

12 - 12:30 pm - Explore Culinary Arts with Chef Paul Heerlein: Tour the Culinary Arts program and join Chef Instructor Paul Heerlein as he makes "Holiday Hollandaise" in a cooking demo of a classic French sauce.

5:30 - 6:30 pm - UH Online and Hybrid Degrees: Learn about the bachelor’s and graduate degrees you can earn from the University of Hawaii through distance learning.

Thursday, June 25

12 - 12:30 pm - Becoming a Substance Abuse Counselor: Learn about the courses and field placement hours required to receive the Substance Abuse Certificate of Competence. This will also discuss the hours required in the field to qualify for the state exam to become a Certified Substance Abuse Counselor (CSAC).

5:30 - 6 pm - All About Pālamanui: Learn about the degrees and certificates offered at the campus and how to enroll.

Thursday, July 2

12 - 12:30 pm - Greatness “STEMs” from Pālamanui: Learn about the Associates in Science in Natural Science degree and our science courses.

5:30 - 6:30 pm - UH Online and Hybrid Degrees: Learn about the bachelor’s and graduate degrees you can earn from the University of Hawai‘i through distance learning.